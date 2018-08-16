Spectra7 Microsystems (SEV) PT Raised to C$0.25 at Eight Capital

Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spectra7 Microsystems from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday.

SEV traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,196. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of C$8.10 and a 1 year high of C$22.11.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

