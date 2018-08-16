SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Holdings Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Premise Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premise Capital LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 594.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $363.71. 13,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,364. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $307.28 and a one year high of $368.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0098 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

