SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Cut by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $281.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $241.83 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

