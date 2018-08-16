SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,180 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,727,100 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,406,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 724,017 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 554,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,624,000 after purchasing an additional 342,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,211,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 328,545 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $52.57 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

