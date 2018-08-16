SpartanNash (SPTN) Shares Down 18% Following Weak Earnings

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s share price fell 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.52. 1,256,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 269,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPTN. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on SpartanNash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, CEO David M. Staples sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $48,135.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,463.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,571 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 56.7% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $4,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

