SpartanNash (SPTN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/16/2018 – SpartanNash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2018 – SpartanNash was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2018 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2018 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/30/2018 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/26/2018 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2018 – SpartanNash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $48,135.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,463.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,571. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

