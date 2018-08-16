Southwest Airlines (LUV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NYSE LUV opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,709.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,914.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.7% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,478 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,775 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 11,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

