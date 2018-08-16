Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News stories about Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southern National Banc. of Virginia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.5282324070138 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,024. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

