Southern Copper (SCCO) versus Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Head to Head Survey

Southern Copper (NYSE: RIO) and Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

7.8% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $6.65 billion 4.91 $728.50 million N/A N/A Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock $40.03 billion 1.56 $8.76 billion $4.79 9.90

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 13.78% 15.50% 7.14% Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Southern Copper has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Southern Copper and Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 4 4 2 0 1.80 Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock 2 8 7 0 2.29

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $46.36, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.38%. Given Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock is more favorable than Southern Copper.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. It has interests in 44,182 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 148,122 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 64,899 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 36,387 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

