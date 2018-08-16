Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southcross Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $137.42 million during the quarter.

SXE stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southcross Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Southcross Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

