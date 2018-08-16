Sonic Automotive (SAH) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a $19.55 rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,480. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $890.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman O Bruton Smith acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $321,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,476,484.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $40,491,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,543,000 after purchasing an additional 460,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 73,532 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,177,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

