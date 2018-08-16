Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ultratech (UTEK) Stock Price

News headlines about Ultratech (NASDAQ:UTEK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ultratech earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.7819581301564 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of UTEK opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Ultratech has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Ultratech Company Profile

Ultratech, Inc (Ultratech) develops, manufactures and markets photolithography, laser thermal processing and inspection equipment. The Company operates through the manufacture and distribution of capital equipment to manufacturers of integrated circuits and nanotechnology components segment. The Company serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices, including packaging processes and various nanotechnology components such as laser diodes, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HBLEDs) and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), as well as atomic layer deposition systems (ALD) for customers located throughout the world.

