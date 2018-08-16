Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AudioCodes (AUDC) Share Price

News articles about AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AudioCodes earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.5221129793227 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $300.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.40. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

