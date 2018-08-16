Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bazaarvoice (BV) Stock Price

Media stories about Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bazaarvoice earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.8902263439197 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bazaarvoice from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bazaarvoice from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura began coverage on Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

Get Bazaarvoice alerts:

Bazaarvoice stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Bazaarvoice has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bazaarvoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bazaarvoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.