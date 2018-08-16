Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Stock Price

Headlines about First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Northwest earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.7071944974951 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFNW. FIG Partners lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.74. 12,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.14. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 10.27%. equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In related news, Director Joann E. Lee sold 6,318 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $110,438.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,974.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie J. Clariza sold 16,780 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $291,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

