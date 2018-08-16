Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Stock Price

News headlines about SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SEACOR Marine earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.5431949524769 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SMHI stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $20.81. 389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 21.65%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

