Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Share Price

Media coverage about Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ferrellgas Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.0185832527932 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FGP shares. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,094. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $515.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. sell-side analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

