Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Trecora Resources (TREC) Stock Price

News stories about Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trecora Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2056719839647 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TREC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $325.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.50. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.84%. equities research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

