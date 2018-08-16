Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Stock Price

Media headlines about Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jounce Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.4716931389811 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,926. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $273.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 5.17.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.