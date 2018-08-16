Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Great Ajax (AJX) Stock Price

News articles about Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Ajax earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.2949191514269 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AJX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,497. The stock has a market cap of $253.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 50.12%. research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJX. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

