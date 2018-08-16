Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Stock Price

News stories about Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.3039604790371 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.82.
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile
Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
