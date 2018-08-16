Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Stock Price

News articles about Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qurate Retail Inc Series A earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3850168543807 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.49.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.