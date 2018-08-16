Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CubeSmart (CUBE) Share Price

Media stories about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CubeSmart earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9691923847595 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $30.84 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

