Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Credit Acceptance (CACC) Share Price

News articles about Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Credit Acceptance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.4008324724352 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $435.70 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $454.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 33.69 and a quick ratio of 33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.55 million. sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.78.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $14,590,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,030 shares of company stock valued at $16,887,092 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.