Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gentex (GNTX) Share Price

News articles about Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gentex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.1937834076574 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $114,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.