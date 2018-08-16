Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Caesarstone (CSTE) Share Price

Media stories about Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caesarstone earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.5021338800352 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

CSTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Caesarstone and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $633.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Caesarstone’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

