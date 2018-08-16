Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Athersys (ATHX) Stock Price

News headlines about Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Athersys earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8246877358662 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ATHX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 306,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,959. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.75.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 106.99%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Athersys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th.

In related news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,756.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,088 shares of company stock worth $194,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

