Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Share Price

Media coverage about Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marvell Technology Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.1375779962917 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.85 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,755 shares of company stock worth $682,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.