Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (INB) Share Price

Media headlines about Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

INB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,803. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on high current income. The Fund invests in various industry sectors, such as financial, technology, healthcare, industrials, real estate, consumer-non-cyclical, consumer-cyclical, energy, closed-end funds, materials, banks-foreign, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, pipelines, communications, telecommunication services, automotive, gas distribution, pipelines-C-Corp, railways, electric, banks, toll roads, insurance, water, airports, hotel, integrated electric insurance-foreign and other.

