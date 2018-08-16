Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Smart Sand (SND) Share Price

News articles about Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smart Sand earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7980442351305 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SND stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 467,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,346. The company has a market capitalization of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.57. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Smart Sand’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 30,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,748.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

