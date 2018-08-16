Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spok (SPOK) Stock Price

Media coverage about Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spok earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 48.5792854827049 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOK. BidaskClub upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Spok from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,951. The firm has a market cap of $299.65 million, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.42. Spok has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

