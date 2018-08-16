Solstein Capital LLC Invests $289,000 in Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Stock

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Energy Select Sector SPDR accounts for 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 33.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 24.9% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 40.2% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 34,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 63,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 451,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,152,852. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

