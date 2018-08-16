Sinovac Biotech (SVA) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sinovac Biotech earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.475803214474 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Sinovac Biotech stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,658. Sinovac Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

SVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sinovac Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sinovac Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines against human infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company's product portfolio includes vaccines against hepatitis A and B, enterovirus 71 (EV71), seasonal influenza, H5N1 and H1N1 pandemic influenza, and mumps, as well as hand, foot, and mouth diseases.

