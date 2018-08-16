Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $53.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

SIMO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.50. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

