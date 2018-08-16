Signatum Trading Down 17.5% This Week (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Signatum has a total market capitalization of $75,462.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signatum has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Signatum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001499 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00068881 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.93 or 0.03425037 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Signatum Profile

Signatum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org . Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

