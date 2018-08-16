Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 12,229 Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

GPOR stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.21. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

GPOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eurobank EFG upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

