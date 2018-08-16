Sigma Designs (SIGM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

News stories about Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sigma Designs earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0893749500515 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,652. Sigma Designs has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $6.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.

