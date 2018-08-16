Show Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (SHOW)

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Show token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and BigONE. In the last seven days, Show has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Show has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $59,616.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00060498 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013067 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005561 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Show

Show (SHOW) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Show’s official website is www.show.one . Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin

Buying and Selling Show

Show can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Show should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Show using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

