Short Interest in Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Decreases By 7.6%

Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,175,577 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 13th total of 5,599,597 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 37.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ZOES stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Zoe’s Kitchen’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Zoe’s Kitchen will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZOES. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoe’s Kitchen during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 364,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Zoe’s Kitchen during the 1st quarter worth $6,846,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZOES. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoe’s Kitchen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Zoe’s Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

