Short Interest in Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) Drops By 3.2%

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,295,810 shares, a decrease of 3.2% from the July 13th total of 20,975,542 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,076,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

In other Sanchez Energy news, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 66,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $260,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 370,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,419 shares of company stock worth $457,294 over the last ninety days. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 1,299.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,000,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 222,516 shares during the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 83.2% during the first quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,543 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 782,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 28.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,360,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 299,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sanchez Energy has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.19.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $259.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.49 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. equities research analysts predict that Sanchez Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

SN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Friday, April 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sanchez Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sanchez Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

