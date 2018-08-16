Short Interest in Parker Drilling (PKD) Declines By 92.2%

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,601 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the July 13th total of 7,895,397 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Parker Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th.

Get Parker Drilling alerts:

Shares of PKD opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Parker Drilling has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.37). Parker Drilling had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $77,931.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,596,054 shares of company stock valued at $537,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Parker Drilling by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 518,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Parker Drilling by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 175,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker Drilling by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 69,715 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Parker Drilling by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 87,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Parker Drilling Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Parker Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.