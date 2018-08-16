Short Interest in MYOS Co. common stock (MYOS) Declines By 31.7%

MYOS Co. common stock (NASDAQ:MYOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,311 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 13th total of 589,109 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,075 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MYOS Co. common stock stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. MYOS Co. common stock has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

MYOS Co. common stock (NASDAQ:MYOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). MYOS Co. common stock had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a negative net margin of 883.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. analysts predict that MYOS Co. common stock will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYOS Co. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

MYOS Co. common stock Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

