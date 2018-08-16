Short Interest in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Drops By 3.7%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,518,815 shares, a decline of 3.7% from the July 13th total of 10,922,687 shares. Approximately 33.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.1 days.

Shares of FLXN opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,047.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 299.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,279 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

