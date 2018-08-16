Short Interest in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Drops By 33.0%

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,786,847 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 13th total of 28,054,295 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,430,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $7.43.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. equities research analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 19,565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,800,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after buying an additional 6,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $24,542,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,943,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.