Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) & Atento (ATTO) Head to Head Survey

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE: ATTO) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Atento, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atento 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. Atento has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.01%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atento pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atento pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Atento is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 12.60% 6.34% 1.62% Atento -1.06% 14.95% 4.16%

Volatility & Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Atento’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $611.99 million 2.95 $66.39 million $0.26 140.19 Atento $1.92 billion 0.21 -$16.79 million $0.75 7.27

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atento beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers integrated voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 192 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to third party wireless service providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

