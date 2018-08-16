SG Blocks Inc (SGBX) CEO Acquires $10,375.00 in Stock

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) CEO Paul M. Galvin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $10,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OTCMKTS:SGBX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534. SG Blocks Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
About SG Blocks
