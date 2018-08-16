SG Blocks Inc (SGBX) CEO Acquires $10,375.00 in Stock

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) CEO Paul M. Galvin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $10,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:SGBX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534. SG Blocks Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

