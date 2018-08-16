SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 61,096 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,885,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,416,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,783,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,679,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.75 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.05 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

