Sfmg LLC Acquires 4,878 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 32,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,769,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 58,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 40,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $99,937.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

