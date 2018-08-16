Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SELB opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $308.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -3.67.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 31,556.04% and a negative return on equity of 150.84%. equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.