Seidman Lawrence B Takes Position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,528 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) accounts for 0.7% of Seidman Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 396.3% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 137,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLBK shares. BidaskClub cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Sandler O’Neill cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Deadrick acquired 1,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,853.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Suit II acquired 1,366 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $47,823.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,840 shares of company stock worth $203,511 and sold 85,081 shares worth $2,948,239. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. equities research analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

